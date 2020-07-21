On Air
Growing popularity of face masks
The debate about using masks has been all over the place, but tomorrow at midnight masks will be made compulsory in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. Why is wearing masks such a significant part of the pandemic, and how can Australia, especially Victoria, comply with this rule for the greater good?
Gabriela Caeli Sumampow has the story.
Guests
Dr. Holly Seale, Social Scientist at University of New South Wales
Maria Chindris, Community Relations Lead at Sisterworks
Contributors
Gabriela Caeli Sumampow
Panorama
July 21st 2020
Category: Audio, Audio, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Community, Education, News
Tags: coronavirus, COVID-19, face mask, Gabriela Caeli Sumampow, masks, melbourne, pandemic, panorama, popularity, Victoria
