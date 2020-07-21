Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Growing popularity of face masks

The debate about using masks has been all over the place, but tomorrow at midnight masks will be made compulsory in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. Why is wearing masks such a significant part of the pandemic, and how can Australia, especially Victoria, comply with this rule for the greater good?

Gabriela Caeli Sumampow has the story.

Dr. Holly Seale, Social Scientist at University of New South Wales
Maria Chindris, Community Relations Lead at Sisterworks

Gabriela Caeli Sumampow

July 21st 2020
