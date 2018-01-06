GU Music House – Ep.01 [ OZ Indie Music ]

WED 12-1 PM _ SYN 90.7

Hi guys,

Hope you enjoyed today’s show and music. If you were not there, it’s ok! Because the playlist of today’s show is here!!

The music today is all about Australian Indie Music from the best and coolest OZ bands/singers.

Welcome to follow and listen to them!

 

Playlist

  1. Drive - Gretta Ray
  2. Bless This Mess - Lisa Mitchell
  3. The Opposite of House - Big Scary
  4. Private Lawns - Angus & Julia Stone
  5. Finger Painting - Saskwatch
  6. Maybe It’s My First Time - Meg Mac
  7. Smoke Signals - Olympia
  8. I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself - Alex Lahey
  9. Drop the Game - Flume, Chet Faker

January 6th 2018
