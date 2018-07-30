Your guide to the Melbourne International Arts Festival

The city of Melbourne will play host to a string of dance, theatre and visual arts events this October as part of the Melbourne International Arts Festival.

The festival, which runs from October 3-21, boasts classical and contemporary musical performances, a re-creation of dance-opera Layla and Majnun, and live performances from London circus troupe NoFit State.

Artistic Director Jonathan Holloway joined Get Cereal Thursdays this week, dropping some exclusive details about the festival.

Hit PLAY below to hear the full interview!

Jayden Forster

July 30th 2018
