Your guide to the Melbourne International Arts Festival

The city of Melbourne will play host to a string of dance, theatre and visual arts events this October as part of the Melbourne International Arts Festival.

The festival, which runs from October 3-21, boasts classical and contemporary musical performances, a re-creation of dance-opera Layla and Majnun, and live performances from London circus troupe NoFit State.

Artistic Director Jonathan Holloway joined Get Cereal Thursdays this week, dropping some exclusive details about the festival.

