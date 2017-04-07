1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png

Your guide to Splendour In The Grass sideshows

Overwhelmed by the truly ridiculous amount of incredible sideshows that your Splendour faves are playing? Don’t you worry now. Your resident local + international new music experts New and Approved have got your back. Here’s a comprehensive list of SITG sideshows, in alphabetical order. We’ll keep it updated when new info comes to light – like sell outs or additional shows!

Let’s get into it, yeah?

Ásgeir

Friday 21 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Monday 24 July – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Wednesday 26 July – The Astor Theatre, Perth

Bag Raiders

Friday 14 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 15 July – Fat Controller, Adelaide
Sunday 16 July – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Thursday 20 July – Villa, Perth

BANKS

Tuesday 18 July – The Astor Theatre, Perth
Sunday 23 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tue July 25 – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Bishop Briggs

Thursday 20 July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Friday 21 July – Howler, Melbourne

Bonobo

Friday 21 July – The Forum, Melbourne
Saturday 22 July – Hordern Pavilion, Melbourne
Tuesday 25 July – Metro City, Perth

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Friday 21 July – Festival Hall, Melbourne
Sunday 23 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Father John Misty

Sunday 23 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Monday 24 July – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne

George Ezra

Tuesday 18 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 19 July – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne

HAIM

Thursday 20 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney

LANY

Friday 21 July – Max Watt’s, Melbourne
Saturday 22 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney (all ages)

The Lemon Twigs

Saturday 22 July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
w/ The Babe Rainbow

Tuesday 25 July – The Curtin, Melbourne
w/ The Babe Rainbow

Lil’ Yachty

Thursday 20 July – Big Top Luna Park, Sydney
Saturday 22 July – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne
Sunday 23 July – Metro City, Perth

Maggie Rogers

Sunday 23 July – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tuesday 25 July – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Oh Wonder

Monday 24 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 26 July – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Queens of the Stone Age

Sunday 16 July – Convention Centre, Darwin (AA)
Wednesday 19 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (AA)
Thursday 20 July – Festival Hall, Melbourne (AA)

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Friday 21 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Monday 24 July – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Real Estate

Saturday 22 July – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
Tuesday 25 July – Ed Castle, Adelaide
Thursday 27 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sigur Ros

Tuesday 25 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Thursday 27 July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Stormzy

Thursday 20 July – Metro City, Perth
Friday 21 July – The Gov, Adelaide
Monday 24 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 27 July – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tove Lo

Wednesday 26 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Friday 28 July – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Two Door Cinema Club

Wednesday 19 July – Metro City, Perth
w/ Last Dinosaurs and The Creases

Friday 21 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
w/ Last Dinosaurs and The Creases

Tuesday 25 July – Festival Hall, Melbourne
w/ Last Dinosaurs and The Creases

