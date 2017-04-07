SYN 90.7
Your guide to Splendour In The Grass sideshows
Overwhelmed by the truly ridiculous amount of incredible sideshows that your Splendour faves are playing? Don’t you worry now. Your resident local + international new music experts New and Approved have got your back. Here’s a comprehensive list of SITG sideshows, in alphabetical order. We’ll keep it updated when new info comes to light – like sell outs or additional shows!
Let’s get into it, yeah?
Ásgeir
Friday 21 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Monday 24 July – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Wednesday 26 July – The Astor Theatre, Perth
Bag Raiders
Friday 14 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 15 July – Fat Controller, Adelaide
Sunday 16 July – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Thursday 20 July – Villa, Perth
BANKS
Tuesday 18 July – The Astor Theatre, Perth
Sunday 23 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tue July 25 – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Bishop Briggs
Thursday 20 July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Friday 21 July – Howler, Melbourne
Bonobo
Friday 21 July – The Forum, Melbourne
Saturday 22 July – Hordern Pavilion, Melbourne
Tuesday 25 July – Metro City, Perth
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Friday 21 July – Festival Hall, Melbourne
Sunday 23 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Father John Misty
Sunday 23 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Monday 24 July – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne
George Ezra
Tuesday 18 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 19 July – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne
HAIM
Thursday 20 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney
LANY
Friday 21 July – Max Watt’s, Melbourne
Saturday 22 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney (all ages)
The Lemon Twigs
Saturday 22 July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
w/ The Babe Rainbow
Tuesday 25 July – The Curtin, Melbourne
w/ The Babe Rainbow
Lil’ Yachty
Thursday 20 July – Big Top Luna Park, Sydney
Saturday 22 July – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne
Sunday 23 July – Metro City, Perth
Maggie Rogers
Sunday 23 July – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tuesday 25 July – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Oh Wonder
Monday 24 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 26 July – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Queens of the Stone Age
Sunday 16 July – Convention Centre, Darwin (AA)
Wednesday 19 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (AA)
Thursday 20 July – Festival Hall, Melbourne (AA)
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Friday 21 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Monday 24 July – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Real Estate
Saturday 22 July – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
Tuesday 25 July – Ed Castle, Adelaide
Thursday 27 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Sigur Ros
Tuesday 25 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Thursday 27 July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Stormzy
Thursday 20 July – Metro City, Perth
Friday 21 July – The Gov, Adelaide
Monday 24 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 27 July – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tove Lo
Wednesday 26 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Friday 28 July – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne
Two Door Cinema Club
Wednesday 19 July – Metro City, Perth
w/ Last Dinosaurs and The Creases
Friday 21 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
w/ Last Dinosaurs and The Creases
Tuesday 25 July – Festival Hall, Melbourne
w/ Last Dinosaurs and The Creases
