Your guide to Splendour In The Grass sideshows

Overwhelmed by the truly ridiculous amount of incredible sideshows that your Splendour faves are playing? Don’t you worry now. Your resident local + international new music experts New and Approved have got your back. Here’s a comprehensive list of SITG sideshows, in alphabetical order. We’ll keep it updated when new info comes to light – like sell outs or additional shows!

Let’s get into it, yeah?

Ásgeir

Friday 21 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Monday 24 July – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 26 July – The Astor Theatre, Perth

Bag Raiders

Friday 14 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 15 July – Fat Controller, Adelaide

Sunday 16 July – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Thursday 20 July – Villa, Perth

BANKS

Tuesday 18 July – The Astor Theatre, Perth

Sunday 23 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tue July 25 – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Bishop Briggs

Thursday 20 July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Friday 21 July – Howler, Melbourne

Bonobo

Friday 21 July – The Forum, Melbourne

Saturday 22 July – Hordern Pavilion, Melbourne

Tuesday 25 July – Metro City, Perth

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Friday 21 July – Festival Hall, Melbourne

Sunday 23 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Father John Misty

Sunday 23 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Monday 24 July – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne

George Ezra

Tuesday 18 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday 19 July – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne

HAIM

Thursday 20 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney

LANY

Friday 21 July – Max Watt’s, Melbourne

Saturday 22 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney (all ages)

The Lemon Twigs

Saturday 22 July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

w/ The Babe Rainbow

Tuesday 25 July – The Curtin, Melbourne

w/ The Babe Rainbow

Lil’ Yachty

Thursday 20 July – Big Top Luna Park, Sydney

Saturday 22 July – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Sunday 23 July – Metro City, Perth

Maggie Rogers

Sunday 23 July – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tuesday 25 July – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Oh Wonder

Monday 24 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday 26 July – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Queens of the Stone Age

Sunday 16 July – Convention Centre, Darwin (AA)

Wednesday 19 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (AA)

Thursday 20 July – Festival Hall, Melbourne (AA)

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Friday 21 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Monday 24 July – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Real Estate

Saturday 22 July – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Tuesday 25 July – Ed Castle, Adelaide

Thursday 27 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sigur Ros

Tuesday 25 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Thursday 27 July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Stormzy

Thursday 20 July – Metro City, Perth

Friday 21 July – The Gov, Adelaide

Monday 24 July – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 27 July – The Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tove Lo

Wednesday 26 July – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Friday 28 July – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Two Door Cinema Club

Wednesday 19 July – Metro City, Perth

w/ Last Dinosaurs and The Creases

Friday 21 July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

w/ Last Dinosaurs and The Creases

Tuesday 25 July – Festival Hall, Melbourne

w/ Last Dinosaurs and The Creases