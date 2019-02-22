Gunman on the run after shooting in Point Cook

Credit: Melbourne Walking Tours.

A gunman is on the run this morning after a shooting in Point Cook last night.

The shooting happened at a house on Spraypoint Drive just before 11pm.

Police are investigating after a shooting in Spraypoint Drive, Point Cook. Credit: 9 News.

Police said a 53-year-old man suffered serious head injuries in the attack and was rushed to the Royal Melbourne Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police have yet to release a description of the gunman.

Detectives are investigating but are yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

Jayden Forster

February 22nd 2019
