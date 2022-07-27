Hairy Hormones and Horrible Hairdressers – Season 1 Episode 7

Taymi, Indi and Zack expose the unsolicited beauty advice they have each received and take a deep dive on medical hormones during puberty. Zack digs up a prehistoric but persistent listener question “What should I ask on a first date?”. Lawn bowls, anyone?

