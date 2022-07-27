On Air
Hairy Hormones and Horrible Hairdressers – Season 1 Episode 7
Taymi, Indi and Zack expose the unsolicited beauty advice they have each received and take a deep dive on medical hormones during puberty. Zack digs up a prehistoric but persistent listener question “What should I ask on a first date?”. Lawn bowls, anyone?
The Naughty Rude Show airs live every Sunday, 8pm, on SYN. Listen on 90.7FM or DAB+
Playlist
- Stars - SO.Crates (feat. Whosane & Pataphysics)
- Let It! - Allysha Joy
- La Fiesta - Jalmar (feat. Maria Sioke & Galee Galee)
- Still Dream - Miiesha
- Haruspex - Pinch Points
- Unstable - Polish Club
- Busy Dancing - KLP
- Lick - Nick Griffith
- Laugh It Off - Pussy Riot (feat. Vérité & LATASHÁ)
- nowhere to hide - Kamal
- Driponomics - Soul Glo (feat. Mother Maryrose)
Contributors
Executive Producer: Zack Goutzoulas
Presenters: Indi and Taymi
Zack Goutzoulas
July 27th 2022Read more by Zack Goutzoulas
