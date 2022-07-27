The Naughty Rude Show

Hairy Hormones and Horrible Hairdressers – Season 1 Episode 7

The Naughty Rude Show logo, lips on a white background

Taymi, Indi and Zack expose the unsolicited beauty advice they have each received and take a deep dive on medical hormones during puberty. Zack digs up a prehistoric but persistent listener question “What should I ask on a first date?”. Lawn bowls, anyone?

Playlist

  1. Stars - SO.Crates (feat. Whosane & Pataphysics)
  2. Let It! - Allysha Joy
  3. La Fiesta - Jalmar (feat. Maria Sioke & Galee Galee)
  4. Still Dream - Miiesha
  5. Haruspex - Pinch Points
  6. Unstable - Polish Club
  7. Busy Dancing - KLP
  8. Lick - Nick Griffith
  9. Laugh It Off - Pussy Riot (feat. Vérité & LATASHÁ)
  10. nowhere to hide - Kamal
  11. Driponomics - Soul Glo (feat. Mother Maryrose)

Contributors

Executive Producer: Zack Goutzoulas
Presenters: Indi and Taymi

July 27th 2022
Read more by Zack Goutzoulas
