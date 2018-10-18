We love True Story with Hamish and Andy.

But TBH, we miss the guys’ globetrotting adventures in Gap Year and their Caravan of Courage specials.

So (naturally) we’re losing it over news the former SYNers are hitting the road for a new TV comedy special dubbed Hamish and Andy’s “Perfect” Holiday.

Full details about the upcoming show have yet to be released, but Channel Nine has given us a taste of what to expect when the show hits our screens next year.

“Next year Hamish and Andy return to what they love best, travelling. Audiences fell in love with their gap year seasons and their caravan specials,” Nine said in a statement.

“Now the boys will embark on another action packed adventure, but this time with a slight twist, in Hamish and Andy’s “Perfect” Holiday.”

ICYDK, Hamish and Andy are an Aussie comedy duo formed by comedians Hamish Blake and Andy Lee in 2003.

They are best known for their long-running drive-time radio show, and for their work on TV as correspondents on Rove and stars of their own TV projects.

Image Credit: Domain.