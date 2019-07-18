On Air
Handmaid’s Tale Video Game Revealed As ‘June Staring Simulator’ – P1NG
Hulu has announced a new video game for fans of The Handmaid’s Tale.
“What’s great about the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale is there isn’t a ton of plot development, but plenty of Elizabeth Moss staring into the camera at the end of every other episode,” said some excited representative from Hulu.
“It’s what makes this series unique, I think, which is why a first-person game set in Gilead with June’s glaring superpower will be so compelling for fans.”
“Imagine the likes of Skyrim or Grand Theft Auto. It’s a massive sandbox game, and you have the freedom to do as many freaky stares as you like.”
“Of course in Gilead, there isn’t much freedom, so I think players will find these limitations invigorating.”
Lootboxes featuring random voice quotes from the show are expected to be announced soon.
Words by Stefan.
‘P1NG’ logo by Nick.
‘Player One News Gatherers’ (‘P1NG’) is Player One’s Investigative Journalism Unit
Stefan Bradley
July 18th 2019Read more by Stefan Bradley
More by Player One
Memesters Storming Area 51 Uncover Belle Delphine’s Bath Water – P1NG
20,000 Facebook meme warriors descended on Area 51 overnight. P1NG’s reporter caught up with a so-called raid leader, Leslie “Crypto” Karrancey. “I […]
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Mario exposed as anti-vaxxer – P1NG
Dr. Mario has been forced to acknowledge our discovery that he doesn’t believe in the legitimacy of vaccines. “It’s-a-me, Doctor Mario.” The […]
Study: D&D Games Last Longer Than Stranger Things Binge – P1NG
Three 14-year olds have hit a roadblock. They do everything together and have been friends for years. Inevitably there’s going to be […]