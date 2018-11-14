HBO (finally) confirms air date for final season of Game of Thrones

Credit: Game of Thrones, HBO.

After months of speculation, HBO has finally confirmed the air date for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

And good news ppl, there’s only five months to go!

In a video shared on Twitter overnight, HBO confirmed the final season of the hit fantasy drama will hit our screens in April 2019.

The video didn’t give too much away (well, nothing really!) but it teased the series will feature “Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice” and “every death” alongside the hashtag #ForTheThrone.

From all accounts, it seems that season eight is going to be INTENSE.

You just know it’s gonna be big when even the cast are blown away by what producers have in store for the world of Westeros.

Peter Dinklage – who plays Tyrion Lannister – told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month that the final battle would be “brutal”, making “the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park”.

Image Credit: Game of Thrones, HBO.

Jayden Forster

November 14th 2018
