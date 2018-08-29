icket to freedom

SYN Nation

Healing Begins as Community Reburies Remains

4032

It was an emotional day in Fitzroy Crossing as the remains of more than 60 Aboriginal people have finally been reburied, after floods in 2017 destroyed the pioneer cemetery, leaving human bones and body bags exposed.

The remains of many European pioneers had been exhumed and relocated by the council many years ago from the old cemetery, but the majority of Aboriginal graves, dating from between 1938 and 1960, remained untouched.

Early last year, major flooding along the Fitzroy River left some remains exposed for a number of months. The remains were repatriated and laid to rest in Fitzroy Crossing last week.


 
Read my article in The Guardian.

Dylan Storer

August 29th 2018
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: , , , , , , ,
Topics: , , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Edge

Dr-Curtis-Roman
icket to freedom
The Edge

Short, Ugly & Stinky: The World of “Little People” Folklore

There is a mythology swirling around Aboriginal nations right across Australia and up until now the broader public hasn’t heard anything about […]

cashman_3
icket to freedom
The Edge

“White Guilt” to blame for silence around Indigenous Domestic Violence: Josephine Cashman

Indigenous Lawyer Josephine Cashman has blamed “White Guilt” for the silence around the disproportionate levels of domestic violence Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander […]

Neil Carter presents the committee with the Kimberley Aboriginal Law & Culture Centre logo. (PHOTO: Dylan Storer)
icket to freedom
The Edge

Further Push For Indigenous Voice To Parliament

The Joint Select Committee into Constitutional Recognition has handed down its interim report. This follows large consultation with Indigenous people right across […]

Related Content

unnamed
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Zenzi Clark

8867844-3x2-940x627
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Darius Devas

unnamed (96)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Rachel Maza