Congratulations are in order for Hilary Duff who has welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Matthew Koma.

The former Lizzie McGuire star gave birth to Banks Violet Blair on October 25, but waited until Tuesday to share the news with the world.

Taking to Instagram, Duff shared a photo of herself holding her new baby girl alongside music producer Koma, along with the caption: “Banks Violet Blair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!”

“She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” she added.

Duff already has a son, six-year-old Luca, from her previous marriage with hockey player Mike Comrie.

The pair were together for five years before they split in 2016, but still remain good friends. She and Koma started dating in 2017.

The new baby girl is Koma’s first child.

Duff announced she was expecting on Instagram in June.

‘Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited,’ she said at the time.

