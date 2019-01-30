Hilltop Hoods among string of big names confirmed to play at Groovin the Moo 2019

Credit: The Industry Observer.

Hilltop Hoods, Duckwrth and G Flip are set to play at Groovin The Moo 2019.

The artists join a string of homegrown and international acts in playing regional areas – the Victorian event will be held in Bendigo – around Australia in April and May.

Here’s the full line-up:

A$AP Twelvyy

Angie McMahon

Aurora

Billie Eilish

Carmouflage Rose

Coolio

Crooked Colours

DMA’S

Duckwrth

Fisher

Flosstradamus

G Flip

Haiku Hands

Hermitude

Hilltop Hoods

Holy Holy

Jack River

Just A Gent

Nick Murphy

Nicole Millar

Regurgitator

Rejjie Snow

Sofi Tukker

Spinderella

Thelma Plum

TOKiMONSTA

Trophy Eyes

Groovin The Moo 2019 is an all-ages music festival which started in 2005 at the Gloucester Showgrounds (NSW), before expanding to events in a host of regional centres including Maitland, Albury, Darwin, Bunbury and Townsville .

The Victorian event will be held in Bendigo at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds on May 4. Tickets go on sale at 8am Friday February 1.

Main Image: The Industry Observer.

Jayden Forster

January 30th 2019
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

GTM2018

Groovin The Moo Bunbury Review

Amplify20Circle-57.png
amplify20logo-1.jpg
Amplify

Friday, April 29th

Screen20Shot202015-06-2420at201.55.4720am.png

The Dancing Accountant interview at Groovin The Moo 2015