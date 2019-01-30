Hilltop Hoods, Duckwrth and G Flip are set to play at Groovin The Moo 2019.

The artists join a string of homegrown and international acts in playing regional areas – the Victorian event will be held in Bendigo – around Australia in April and May.

*Ding Ding* The line up has arrived and is ready to check in to GTM 2019!https://t.co/d8k04BCyYo pic.twitter.com/22e3kgJGZk — groovin the moo (@groovinthemoo) January 29, 2019

Here’s the full line-up:

A$AP Twelvyy

Angie McMahon

Aurora

Billie Eilish

Carmouflage Rose

Coolio

Crooked Colours

DMA’S

Duckwrth

Fisher

Flosstradamus

G Flip

Haiku Hands

Hermitude

Hilltop Hoods

Holy Holy

Jack River

Just A Gent

MØ

Nick Murphy

Nicole Millar

Regurgitator

Rejjie Snow

Sofi Tukker

Spinderella

Thelma Plum

TOKiMONSTA

Trophy Eyes

Groovin The Moo 2019 is an all-ages music festival which started in 2005 at the Gloucester Showgrounds (NSW), before expanding to events in a host of regional centres including Maitland, Albury, Darwin, Bunbury and Townsville .

The Victorian event will be held in Bendigo at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds on May 4. Tickets go on sale at 8am Friday February 1.

