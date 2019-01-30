Hilltop Hoods among string of big names confirmed to play at Groovin the Moo 2019
Hilltop Hoods, Duckwrth and G Flip are set to play at Groovin The Moo 2019.
The artists join a string of homegrown and international acts in playing regional areas – the Victorian event will be held in Bendigo – around Australia in April and May.
*Ding Ding* The line up has arrived and is ready to check in to GTM 2019!https://t.co/d8k04BCyYo pic.twitter.com/22e3kgJGZk
— groovin the moo (@groovinthemoo) January 29, 2019
Here’s the full line-up:
A$AP Twelvyy
Angie McMahon
Aurora
Billie Eilish
Carmouflage Rose
Coolio
Crooked Colours
DMA’S
Duckwrth
Fisher
Flosstradamus
G Flip
Haiku Hands
Hermitude
Hilltop Hoods
Holy Holy
Jack River
Just A Gent
MØ
Nick Murphy
Nicole Millar
Regurgitator
Rejjie Snow
Sofi Tukker
Spinderella
Thelma Plum
TOKiMONSTA
Trophy Eyes
Groovin The Moo 2019 is an all-ages music festival which started in 2005 at the Gloucester Showgrounds (NSW), before expanding to events in a host of regional centres including Maitland, Albury, Darwin, Bunbury and Townsville .
The Victorian event will be held in Bendigo at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds on May 4. Tickets go on sale at 8am Friday February 1.
Main Image: The Industry Observer.