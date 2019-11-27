A History of Student Radio in Australia interview

In this interview from Art Smitten, Marcie, Connor and Sharni chat with Rafal Alumairy about her independent book project: A History of Student Radio in Australia.

In a wide-ranging discussion, Rafal talks about the evolving landscape of student radio, and how it allows young people to express themselves on their own terms. She also describes the amazing progress she has made with her project, including all the research she has done, the newspaper articles she has found, and the people she has tracked down for an interview on their involvement with student radio.

A History of Student Radio in Australia is expected to be published early 2020. You can follow all of Rafal’s happenings on the project via Facebook, Instagram and the official website.

Originally broadcast Sunday, November 17th. Edited and produced by Marcie Di Bartolomeo; photo by Kelsey Hayes.