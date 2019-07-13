SYN Podcasts
‘Hobby Failures’ by Megan Whitfield
From reading novels to running marathons, everyone has a hobby that they love. But sometimes your hobby doesn’t love you.
Supervising Producer: Britta Jorgensen
See full episode and credits: allthebestradio.com/shows/1913-two-minds
All the Best
July 13th 2019Read more by All the Best
Category: Audio
Topics: Culture
Tags: audio, hobbies, podcast, Recreation, storytelling
More by All The Best
‘Bishop and Dyl’ by Jordan Fennell
Hamish is a huge gamer and has always had lots of online friends that he played games with… but he’d never met […]
‘Tales From Andalusia’ by David Ross
Buried 1989, visited 2016. Two brothers from Melbourne go to Spain to find out where their dead grandfather is buried, but who […]
‘One Day’ by Erin Dick
Everyone has different experiences of mental health. This is one of those days where Erin reluctantly walks out the front door. Original […]