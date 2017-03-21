thehoist_0.jpg

THE HOIST – Alice Ivy

17097832_1298782703500730_3064940717637314902_o
Matilda and Pat caught up with Annika otherwise known as Alice Ivy about her new collab with E^ST and Charlie Threads. We heard about the reason behind “Alice Ivy” and how she broke her foot. Sounds intriguing? Listen below.

March 21st 2017
The Hoist Podcast – 15/3

Introducing Pat to the Hoist Wednesdays!! Matilda and Pat got to know each other over chatting to Alice Ivy and talking about […]

INTERVIEW: Will from hip-hop influenced soul band, Big Words

Matt and Tarnay sat down with Will from Big Words a couple of weeks ago to chat about their upcoming album Hollywood, […]

The Hoist Podcast – 9/3

Happy International Women’s Day to all you Hoist lovers out there! Matilda kicked off the show with heaps of tracks from killer […]

LIVE ON THE HOIST : MARC

INTERVIEW: Melbourne pop-punk band, Dear Jane

INTERVIEW: Anna Laverty from Desert Divas