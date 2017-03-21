SYN 90.7
THE HOIST – Alice Ivy
Matilda and Pat caught up with Annika otherwise known as Alice Ivy about her new collab with E^ST and Charlie Threads. We heard about the reason behind “Alice Ivy” and how she broke her foot. Sounds intriguing? Listen below.
More by The Hoist
The Hoist Podcast – 15/3
Introducing Pat to the Hoist Wednesdays!! Matilda and Pat got to know each other over chatting to Alice Ivy and talking about […]
INTERVIEW: Will from hip-hop influenced soul band, Big Words
Matt and Tarnay sat down with Will from Big Words a couple of weeks ago to chat about their upcoming album Hollywood, […]
The Hoist Podcast – 9/3
Happy International Women’s Day to all you Hoist lovers out there! Matilda kicked off the show with heaps of tracks from killer […]