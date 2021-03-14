On Air
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.31
The Hoist is serving you up a tremendous playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.31, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.31 Spotify playlist.
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Make sure to keep up to date by following our Instagram for tidbits of interviews with Hoist Hot Hits Vol.31 artists including this week with Sarah Mary Chadwick.
And if you love to hear what SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks were from this week!
McDermott & North – Ally
Syrup – Catch Your Flow
Loose Bricks – Diamonds
Jess Locke – Halo
Laces, Ninajirachi – Prosperity
Liyah Knight, Nerve – Cheers
Lucy Sugerman – Colour Blind
Mere Women – Romantic Notions
Michael Beach – You Found Me Out
Sarah Mary Chadwick – Me and Ennui Are Friends Baby
Royalty Noise, Tumi the Be – Holla
Ryan Downey – Heart is An Onion
Genesis Owusu – The Other Black Dog
Izy – Frantic
Dominic Breen – James Street Tonight
The Sunday Estate – Pray for Rain
Hai Priestess – Turn Up the Heat
Connor Brooker – Miss You
Polish Club – Stop for a Minute
smol fish – Sad Girl Summer
Ghost Care – Kevin Garnett
Wharves – Everything I’m Waiting On
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 14th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Music, Playlist, Punk, radio, rock, sarah mary chadwick, SYN, the hoist
More by The Hoist
Interview with Sarah Mary Chadwick – The Hoist
One of Thursday night’s hosts Imy joined Sarah Mary Chadwick for a conversation about their new album release ‘Me & Ennui Are […]
Interview with Blisstake – The Hoist
Imy chatted to the wonderful poppy duo Blisstake about their new music. One of our Thursday hosts Imy had a sit down […]
Interview with Donny Benet – The Hoist
This Thursday we had guest host Matt chat with the talented Donny Benet. Amazing SYNer and special guest host Matt, joined disco […]