We may be in isolation, but that doesn’t mean that we have stopped spinning hot local music on the airwaves! Tune in Thursday 30th April to hear the second volume of¬†Hoist Hot Hits, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+ and www.syn.org.au

You can also check out the Hoist Hot Hits vol.2 Spotify playlist

PLAYLIST

Two People – A Taste

KYVA – Dollar Sign

Mia Rodriguez – Psycho

Chelsea Warner – How Come You Don’t Pick Up Your Phone

The Lazy Eyes – Tangerine

Teischa – silence

Candy – Clean

Airline Food – When I Was Young

Yuto. – Tell Me (feat. Julia Lostrom)

Becca Hatch – Girl Like Me

Bananagun – People Talk Too Much

GUM – Don’t Let It Go Out

Lyndon Blue – Love In The Time Of Corona

Methyl Ethel – What Memory Found

Archer – Empty Space

Hannah Cameron – Backsliding

Wallace – Good as Gold

Midnight Pool Party – Nonchalant

SuperEgo – Outer Body Stranger (feat. Sampa The Great)

Bonsaii – Seasons

Creature Fear – Barely Alive

Alt Fiction – All My Friends

Johnny Hunter – Try As You May

Fluir – Make Me Feel

lindsay – Rituals (feat. Asha Jefferies)

Kira Piru – IDIOT

Junior fiction – The Same Dream

SULT – Gaslight

Jaymee Franchina¬†– Don’t Think Twice

Jaguar Jonze – Rising Sun