We may be in isolation, but that doesn’t mean that we have stopped spinning hot local music on the airwaves! Tune in Thursday 30th April to hear the second volume of Hoist Hot Hits, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+ and www.syn.org.au

You can also check out the Hoist Hot Hits vol.2 Spotify playlist

PLAYLIST

Two People – A Taste

KYVA – Dollar Sign

Mia Rodriguez – Psycho

Chelsea Warner – How Come You Don’t Pick Up Your Phone

The Lazy Eyes – Tangerine

Teischa – silence

Candy – Clean

Airline Food – When I Was Young

Yuto. – Tell Me (feat. Julia Lostrom)

Becca Hatch – Girl Like Me

Bananagun – People Talk Too Much

GUM – Don’t Let It Go Out

Lyndon Blue – Love In The Time Of Corona

Methyl Ethel – What Memory Found

Archer – Empty Space

Hannah Cameron – Backsliding

Wallace – Good as Gold

Midnight Pool Party – Nonchalant

SuperEgo – Outer Body Stranger (feat. Sampa The Great)

Bonsaii – Seasons

Creature Fear – Barely Alive

Alt Fiction – All My Friends

Johnny Hunter – Try As You May

Fluir – Make Me Feel

lindsay – Rituals (feat. Asha Jefferies)

Kira Piru – IDIOT

Junior fiction – The Same Dream

SULT – Gaslight

Jaymee Franchina – Don’t Think Twice

Jaguar Jonze – Rising Sun