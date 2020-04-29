Hoist Hot Hits Vol.2
We may be in isolation, but that doesn’t mean that we have stopped spinning hot local music on the airwaves! Tune in Thursday 30th April to hear the second volume of Hoist Hot Hits, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+ and www.syn.org.au
You can also check out the Hoist Hot Hits vol.2 Spotify playlist
PLAYLIST
Two People – A Taste
KYVA – Dollar Sign
Mia Rodriguez – Psycho
Chelsea Warner – How Come You Don’t Pick Up Your Phone
The Lazy Eyes – Tangerine
Teischa – silence
Candy – Clean
Airline Food – When I Was Young
Yuto. – Tell Me (feat. Julia Lostrom)
Becca Hatch – Girl Like Me
Bananagun – People Talk Too Much
GUM – Don’t Let It Go Out
Lyndon Blue – Love In The Time Of Corona
Methyl Ethel – What Memory Found
Archer – Empty Space
Hannah Cameron – Backsliding
Wallace – Good as Gold
Midnight Pool Party – Nonchalant
SuperEgo – Outer Body Stranger (feat. Sampa The Great)
Bonsaii – Seasons
Creature Fear – Barely Alive
Alt Fiction – All My Friends
Johnny Hunter – Try As You May
Fluir – Make Me Feel
lindsay – Rituals (feat. Asha Jefferies)
Kira Piru – IDIOT
Junior fiction – The Same Dream
SULT – Gaslight
Jaymee Franchina – Don’t Think Twice
Jaguar Jonze – Rising Sun