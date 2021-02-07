The Hoist Hot Hits – Vol.26

We still may be recording at home, but that doesn’t mean that we have stopped spinning hot local music on the airwaves! Tune in this week to hear our first Hoist Hot Hits of 2021 Vol.26, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au

or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.26 Spotify playlist.

PLAYLIST

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Pukebox

Cub Sport, Northeast Party House – Confessions (Remix)

WAAX – Fired Up

Teenage Joans – Something About Being 16

Sycco, Billy Lemos – Germs (Remix)

Pretty Uglys – Party Friends

Middle Kids – Questions

Scott Darlow – Forgotten Australia

Cat & Calmell – dramatic

Adrian Kaizen – Believe In Me

MAARI – Silver whispers

Eco$ystem, DJ Nino Brown- Summertime

San Mei – In the Machine

Barkaa – Groovy

Alexander Biggs – I’ve Been Holding Onto You for Way Too Long

Dannika – Directions

Jaguar Jonze – MURDER

Hotel, Obi III Terrors – Loose Terrors

FRITZ – Die Happily

Mia Wray- Never Gonna Be the Same

DZ Deathrays – All or Nothing

Carla Geneve – Dog Eared

King Stingray – Get Me Out