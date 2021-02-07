The Hoist Hot Hits – Vol.26
We still may be recording at home, but that doesn’t mean that we have stopped spinning hot local music on the airwaves! Tune in this week to hear our first Hoist Hot Hits of 2021 Vol.26, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.26 Spotify playlist.
PLAYLIST
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Pukebox
Cub Sport, Northeast Party House – Confessions (Remix)
WAAX – Fired Up
Teenage Joans – Something About Being 16
Sycco, Billy Lemos – Germs (Remix)
Pretty Uglys – Party Friends
Middle Kids – Questions
Scott Darlow – Forgotten Australia
Cat & Calmell – dramatic
Adrian Kaizen – Believe In Me
MAARI – Silver whispers
Eco$ystem, DJ Nino Brown- Summertime
San Mei – In the Machine
Barkaa – Groovy
Alexander Biggs – I’ve Been Holding Onto You for Way Too Long
Dannika – Directions
Jaguar Jonze – MURDER
Hotel, Obi III Terrors – Loose Terrors
FRITZ – Die Happily
Mia Wray- Never Gonna Be the Same
DZ Deathrays – All or Nothing
Carla Geneve – Dog Eared
King Stingray – Get Me Out