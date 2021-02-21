The Hoist Hot Hits – Vol.28

The Hoist is back once again with another scrumptious playlist of local tracks!

Tune in this week to hear our first Hoist Hot Hits of 2021 Vol.28, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN

PLAYLIST

Julia Stone ft. Matt Berninger – We All Have

odette – amends

Sumner – Stranded

Middle Kids – Cellophane (Brain)

Emerson Snowe – Frankenstein

Heaps Good – Up Close and Personal

Asha Jeffries – Break

Luca Brasi – Every Time You’re Here (I’m Gone)

FRITZ – Sweetie

Ninjarachi, Kota Banks – secretive!

Gordi, Alex Lahey- Dino’s

Otosan, Shadow Child ft. Carrie Baxter – Right Here

G Flip, mxmtoon – Queen (Touch Sensitive Remix)

Children Collide – Trampoline

Jesswar – Medusa

Silent Titan ft. Apollo Fontane – Momentum

the terrys – Our Paradise

Lemon Myrtle – White Walls

Quality Used Cars – To Wendy Love Steve

Slowly Slowly – First Love

June Jones – Home

Laura Hyde – Coca Cola