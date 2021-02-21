On Air
The Hoist Hot Hits – Vol.28
The Hoist is back once again with another scrumptious playlist of local tracks!
Tune in this week to hear our first Hoist Hot Hits of 2021 Vol.28, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.28 Spotify playlist.
Make sure to follow our Instagram for sneak peeks of interviews with Hoist Hot Hits Vol.28 artists such as Luca Brasi, June Jones and Odette.
And if you love to hear what SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks were from this week!
PLAYLIST
Julia Stone ft. Matt Berninger – We All Have
odette – amends
Sumner – Stranded
Middle Kids – Cellophane (Brain)
Emerson Snowe – Frankenstein
Heaps Good – Up Close and Personal
Asha Jeffries – Break
Luca Brasi – Every Time You’re Here (I’m Gone)
FRITZ – Sweetie
Ninjarachi, Kota Banks – secretive!
Gordi, Alex Lahey- Dino’s
Otosan, Shadow Child ft. Carrie Baxter – Right Here
G Flip, mxmtoon – Queen (Touch Sensitive Remix)
Children Collide – Trampoline
Jesswar – Medusa
Silent Titan ft. Apollo Fontane – Momentum
the terrys – Our Paradise
Lemon Myrtle – White Walls
Quality Used Cars – To Wendy Love Steve
Slowly Slowly – First Love
June Jones – Home
Laura Hyde – Coca Cola
Riley Geary-Goodwin
February 21st 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
