The Hoist Hot Hits – Vol.29
The Hoist presents to you this week’s awesome playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.29, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.29 Spotify playlist.
Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Make sure to follow our Instagram for sneak peeks of interviews with Hoist Hot Hits Vol.28 artists including Close Counters, Gordi, Eskimo Joe and Quality Used Cars.
And if you love to hear what SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks were from this week!
PLAYLIST
Silky Roads – Caramel Slice
Noah Dillon – That’s Just How I Feel
Lythia – Euphoria Forever
Cool Sounds – Crimson Mask
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Pleura
Hayley Mary – Would You Throw A Diamond?
LANKS, Just A Gent – Swallowed Up
Shadow – Flirty
Nick Ward – FMF!
The Vandastruts – Spencer Street
Thandi Phoenix – Count Me Out
Freeds – Fruit Bats
King Brown – Bones
Liquid Time – Tomorrows Problem
Annual Leaf – Fairground In Winter
Elle Eliades, R.L. King – You
Bob Evans – Concrete Heart
Jack Manus – FRNDZ
Lola Scott – 4E Jobless
Matahara – Alas, Alas
Camino Gold – Dreamer
Boler Mani – Unsatiated
Cotta – Better
Lili crane – Gemini
Sasha Rosic – Something Has Been Lost
True Vibenation, A.Girl – More Than You’ll Ever Know
Eskimo Joe – 99 Ways
Close Counters, Allysha Joy – Speak in Truth
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 1st 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
