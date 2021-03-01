The Hoist Hot Hits – Vol.29

The Hoist presents to you this week’s awesome playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.29, a selection of our favourite new releases.

PLAYLIST

Silky Roads – Caramel Slice

Noah Dillon – That’s Just How I Feel

Lythia – Euphoria Forever

Cool Sounds – Crimson Mask

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Pleura

Hayley Mary – Would You Throw A Diamond?

LANKS, Just A Gent – Swallowed Up

Shadow – Flirty

Nick Ward – FMF!

The Vandastruts – Spencer Street

Thandi Phoenix – Count Me Out

Freeds – Fruit Bats

King Brown – Bones

Liquid Time – Tomorrows Problem

Annual Leaf – Fairground In Winter

Elle Eliades, R.L. King – You

Bob Evans – Concrete Heart

Jack Manus – FRNDZ

Lola Scott – 4E Jobless

Matahara – Alas, Alas

Camino Gold – Dreamer

Boler Mani – Unsatiated

Cotta – Better

Lili crane – Gemini

Sasha Rosic – Something Has Been Lost

True Vibenation, A.Girl – More Than You’ll Ever Know

Eskimo Joe – 99 Ways

Close Counters, Allysha Joy – Speak in Truth