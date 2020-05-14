We may be in isolation, but that doesn’t mean that we have stopped spinning hot local music on the airwaves! Tune in from Monday 18th May to hear the second volume of Hoist Hot Hits, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+ and www.syn.org.au

You can also check out the Hoist Hot Hits vol.3 Spotify playlist