Hoist Hot Hits vol. 3
We may be in isolation, but that doesn’t mean that we have stopped spinning hot local music on the airwaves! Tune in from Monday 18th May to hear the second volume of Hoist Hot Hits, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+ and www.syn.org.au
You can also check out the Hoist Hot Hits vol.3 Spotify playlist
PLAYLIST
Cut Copy – Love Is All We Share
Kllo – Insomnia
Lewis Coleman – Going Your Way
Jade Imagine – Coastal Pines
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Falling Thunder
Riley Pearce – Ceramic Real Estate
Harris – Sheena Is A Bush Doofer
Natalie Slade – Love Light
Thorne – Do You Wanna
Brendan Maclean – Easy Love
Supathick, Kaitlin Keegan – The View
Simona Castricum – The Present
Gordon Koang, Ginoli – Mal Mi Goa – Ginoli Remix
Anna Williams, Robotikus – Rinse, Repeat
Heaps Good Friends – Fold Laundry Together
MAY-A – Green
Miiesha – Hold Strong
Ninajirachi – Blumiere
Tkay Maidza – Shook
Sophiegrophy – Boii
Temgazi – King Status
Ivey – Midnight
Tamara & the Dreams – FUNNY!
Yours Truly – Composure
Colourblind – Seatbelt
Andy – Mess We Made
El Tee – Everything Is Fine
Nick Ward – Aubrey Plaza
The Bush – Cosmos