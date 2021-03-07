The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.30

The Hoist is bringing you once again this week’s amazing playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.30, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au

PLAYLIST

Big Scary – Stay

Aodhan – I’m Closed

Order Sixty6 – Too Fine

B Wise, Manu Crooks – Summer Fr3aks

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – Hand of God

Mansionair – MORE

Elle Músa – Coco Honey You and I

Genesis Owusu – Gold Chains

The Fillmores – i don’t know

RINSE – Tamaryn (Wherever I Am)

Rat Columns – I Can’t Live on Love

Flyying Colours – OK

Dan Sultan – Tarred and Feathered

iiiConic, JessB – Fast Lane

Pirra – Cornetto

DOOLIE – Woke Up Feeling Dramatic

Good Lekker – Hard to Be Alone

Jamie Lane – Fear

Rhys Tranter – Woman of the Apocalypse

Micra – Sonata