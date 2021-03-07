On Air
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.30
The Hoist is bringing you once again this week’s amazing playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.30, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.30 Spotify playlist.
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Make sure to follow our Instagram for sneak peeks of interviews with Hoist Hot Hits Vol.30 artists including Tia Gostelow, Bridget Allan, D’Arcy Spiller, RINSE, Donny Benet, Blisstake and Quality Used Cars.
And if you love to hear what SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks were from this week!
PLAYLIST
Big Scary – Stay
Aodhan – I’m Closed
Order Sixty6 – Too Fine
B Wise, Manu Crooks – Summer Fr3aks
Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – Hand of God
Mansionair – MORE
Elle Músa – Coco Honey You and I
Genesis Owusu – Gold Chains
The Fillmores – i don’t know
RINSE – Tamaryn (Wherever I Am)
Rat Columns – I Can’t Live on Love
Flyying Colours – OK
Dan Sultan – Tarred and Feathered
iiiConic, JessB – Fast Lane
Pirra – Cornetto
DOOLIE – Woke Up Feeling Dramatic
Good Lekker – Hard to Be Alone
Jamie Lane – Fear
Rhys Tranter – Woman of the Apocalypse
Micra – Sonata
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 7th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
