The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.32

The Hoist is back with a juicy new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.32, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au

or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.32 Spotify playlist.

If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Timi Temple – Yuck My Yum

Tyne-James Organ – Sunday Suit

Offshore Projects – The Way I Fear

MLBRN – Proper

These New South Wales – Remote Control

Slomo – Fit Right

Thunder Fox – Sunday

Moody Beach – Why Not

Palms – Calling

Skeleten – Walking On Your Name

Lachlan Edwards – Little Too Late

Tulliah- Take It Off Now

Beddy Rays – Wait a Whille

Taka Perry, Stevan – Twenty

Merpire – Dinosaur

Laces, Darcy Baylis – Drop My Cell

RINSE, Hatchie – Back Into Your Arms

Pist Idiots – Juliette

imbi, Slim Set – Heatsink

Ali Barter – You Get in My Way

Shannen James – Superstitious

Taj Ralph – Driftin’