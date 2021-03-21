On Air
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.32
The Hoist is back with a juicy new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.32, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.32 Spotify playlist.
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Want to keep up to date? Make sure you’re following our Instagram for pieces of interviews with Hoist Hot Hits Vol.32 artists including Polarize, Kingswood, Taylah Carroll, Spiritual Mafia and Emma Volard.
And if you love to hear what SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks were from this week!
Timi Temple – Yuck My Yum
Tyne-James Organ – Sunday Suit
Offshore Projects – The Way I Fear
MLBRN – Proper
These New South Wales – Remote Control
Slomo – Fit Right
Thunder Fox – Sunday
Moody Beach – Why Not
Palms – Calling
Skeleten – Walking On Your Name
Lachlan Edwards – Little Too Late
Tulliah- Take It Off Now
Beddy Rays – Wait a Whille
Taka Perry, Stevan – Twenty
Merpire – Dinosaur
Laces, Darcy Baylis – Drop My Cell
RINSE, Hatchie – Back Into Your Arms
Pist Idiots – Juliette
imbi, Slim Set – Heatsink
Ali Barter – You Get in My Way
Shannen James – Superstitious
Taj Ralph – Driftin’
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 21st 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
