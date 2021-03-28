On Air
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.33
The Hoist comes back with an exciting new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.33, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.33 Spotify playlist.
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Be and up to date Hoist fan! Make sure you’re following our Instagram for moments of interviews with Hoist Hot Hits Vol.33 artists including Jurassic, Shock Friendly and Bones and Jones.
And if you love to hear what SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks were from this week!
PLAYLIST
Camarano – Where Am I Now?
Pipin – Tunnel Vision
Sweet Whirl, Gregor – Have You Ever Seen the Rain
Gesticulations – Vessel
SENNSES – Outside
SoSo – Yeah Nah
Full Power Happy Hour – Golden Eggs
Sammy Honeysett – I C UR LIPS
Jurassic – Left Low
Matahara – Blue Dreams
James McGuffie – Lemon Tree
The Great Emu War Casualties – I’m a Yes Man
Dez Dare – Dumb Dumb Dumb
walt – i love you on the internet
WEB RUMORS – New Wave Heartache
Shock Friendly – Lost and Found
Bones and Jones – Reckless
Snakeheads, A.Swayze – Shit I Don’t Have Time For
Budjerah – Higher
Chloe Parché – Moneymaker
Becca Hatch, Planet Vegeta – Please U
Ainslie Wills – This Is What Our Love Looks Like Now
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 28th 2021
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, bones and jones, Hoist, interview, jurassic, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, radio, shock friendly, SYN, the hoist, vol.33
