On Air
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34
The Hoist returns with a fun new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34 Spotify playlist.
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram for tidbits of interviews with Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34 artists including Angie McMahon, Tulliah and Fiz Eustance.
And if you love to hear what SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks were from this week!
PLAYLIST
Loods – Riviera
DZ Deathrays, Ecca Vandal – Fear the Anchor
Planet Vegeta – Jorja
Birdz, Ngaiire – Fly
Dallas Woods, Kee’ahn – Stranger
Moaning Lisa – Something
Stevie Jean – Menace
RADICALS – i hate myself
Phil Fresh, Kwame, Kymie – IG Luv
Baker Boy, Yirrmal – Ride
Hallie – Sydney Hates Me
Montaigne – Technicolour
Middle Kids – Stacking Chairs
Carl Renshaw – MON TEMPS
Tim Ayre – Mexican Holiday
Muki – I Make Boys Cry
Maple Glider – Good Thing
Liz Stringer – Dangerous
Chasing Ghosts – Busted Lung
JessB, Okenyo, Saweetie – Best Friend ft. Doja Cat
Kirsten Salty – Limbo
Riley Geary-Goodwin
April 4th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
