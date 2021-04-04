the-hoist

The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34

The Hoist returns with a fun new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34 Spotify playlist.
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram for tidbits of interviews with Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34 artists including Angie McMahon, Tulliah and Fiz Eustance.

And if you love to hear what SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks were from this week!

PLAYLIST

Loods – Riviera

DZ Deathrays, Ecca Vandal – Fear the Anchor

Planet Vegeta – Jorja

Birdz, Ngaiire – Fly

Dallas Woods, Kee’ahn – Stranger

Moaning Lisa – Something

Stevie Jean – Menace

RADICALS – i hate myself

Phil Fresh, Kwame, Kymie – IG Luv

Baker Boy, Yirrmal – Ride

Hallie – Sydney Hates Me

Montaigne – Technicolour

Middle Kids – Stacking Chairs

Carl Renshaw – MON TEMPS

Tim Ayre – Mexican Holiday

Muki – I Make Boys Cry

Maple Glider – Good Thing

Liz Stringer – Dangerous

Chasing Ghosts – Busted Lung

JessB, Okenyo, Saweetie – Best Friend ft. Doja Cat

Kirsten Salty – Limbo

April 4th 2021
