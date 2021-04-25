On Air
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.36
The Hoist is back for Season 2 with a fun new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.36, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.36 Spotify playlist.
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Make sure to keep updated on all things Hoist and follow us on our socials @thehoistsyn
PLAYLIST
Juice Webster – Wanna Be Held
Onslow – Let Me Rust
Plastic Face – Back2tokyo
Sealamb – Ugh!
Bad Bangs – Sweet Thing
Kota Banks, NInajirachi – Kissing u
Skeleten, Logic1000 – Walking On Your Name
Doonie Way – Nowhere To Run
Sappho – Flex
Tawny Port – rage
Happy Axe – Growing in the Ground
Dugong Jr., IJALE – Ceramic
Tijuana Cartel – Over and Over
Tug – Droid Party
Chet Faker – Whatever Tomorrow
Maple Glider – Swimming
Methyl Ethel – Neon Cheap
Agung Mango – 120fps
Sesame Girl – Get Up
Julia Stone – Fire In Me
Hein Cooper – Pretend
Greatest Hits – Palm Springs
Riley Geary-Goodwin
April 25th 2021
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, Hip Hop, Hoist, hoist hot hits, hot hits, melbourne, Music, Playlist, SYN, the hoist, vol.36, youth
