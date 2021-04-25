The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.36

The Hoist is back for Season 2 with a fun new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.36, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au

PLAYLIST

Juice Webster – Wanna Be Held

Onslow – Let Me Rust

Plastic Face – Back2tokyo

Sealamb – Ugh!

Bad Bangs – Sweet Thing

Kota Banks, NInajirachi – Kissing u

Skeleten, Logic1000 – Walking On Your Name

Doonie Way – Nowhere To Run

Sappho – Flex

Tawny Port – rage

Happy Axe – Growing in the Ground

Dugong Jr., IJALE – Ceramic

Tijuana Cartel – Over and Over

Tug – Droid Party

Chet Faker – Whatever Tomorrow

Maple Glider – Swimming

Methyl Ethel – Neon Cheap

Agung Mango – 120fps

Sesame Girl – Get Up

Julia Stone – Fire In Me

Hein Cooper – Pretend

Greatest Hits – Palm Springs