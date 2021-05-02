The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.37

The Hoist is back with yet another new playlist of Australian tunes! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.37, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm

Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits V.37 Playlist

If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist

Tracklist:

Munroe – Murray St

Tora – Why Won’t You Wait

Tim Ayre – Miami Drive

Vaudeville Smash – Clothes Off

Sonny Grin, RISSA – The Rush

A.Girl – Luv Drunk

Swaine Delgadon – Do To Me

Eluera – Petty

Tasman Keith, Kwame – ONE

Angie McMahon – Total Eclipse of the Heart

The Murlocs – Francesca

Offshore Projects – The Way I Fear

Pretty Uglys – Party Friends

San Mei – I Can’t Sleep

Mazy – You Got Me

Eastward – Get Something Going

Amen Mustang – Lover in Disguise

POOKIE – Bai

Imperial Broads – Unromantic

The Nagging Doubts – Berlin

ILUKA, Lime Cordiale – Mess