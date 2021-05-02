On Air
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.37
The Hoist is back with yet another new playlist of Australian tunes! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.37, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits V.37 Playlist
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Budjerah, Asha Jeffries, Paulina, The Spaghetti Stains and Izzy Day!
And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!
Tracklist:
Munroe – Murray St
Tora – Why Won’t You Wait
Tim Ayre – Miami Drive
Vaudeville Smash – Clothes Off
Sonny Grin, RISSA – The Rush
A.Girl – Luv Drunk
Swaine Delgadon – Do To Me
Eluera – Petty
Tasman Keith, Kwame – ONE
Angie McMahon – Total Eclipse of the Heart
The Murlocs – Francesca
Offshore Projects – The Way I Fear
Pretty Uglys – Party Friends
San Mei – I Can’t Sleep
Mazy – You Got Me
Eastward – Get Something Going
Amen Mustang – Lover in Disguise
POOKIE – Bai
Imperial Broads – Unromantic
The Nagging Doubts – Berlin
ILUKA, Lime Cordiale – Mess
Selin Kaya
May 2nd 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: Asha Jeffries, Australia, Australian music, Budjerah, hoist hot hits, interview, Izzy Day, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, Paulina, Playlist, podcast, spotify, SYN, the hoist, The Spaghetti Stains
More by The Hoist
Interview with Izzy Day – The Hoist
Our fabulous Thursday night host Imy chatted with Melbourne based alternative singer-songwriter Izzy Day They chatted about song processes, single launches, moving […]
Interview with The Spaghetti Stains – The Hoist
Our lovely Wednesday host Sarah chatted with Gippsland surf rockers The Spaghetti Stains Join our brand-spankin’ new Wednesday co-host Sarah as she […]
Interview with Paulina – The Hoist
Our Tuesday night host Sez chatted with Brisbane indie-pop artist Paulina They chatted all things about her new track ‘Lonely Drives’ and […]