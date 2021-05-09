The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.38

The Hoist is in its third week of S2, bringing you a playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.38, a selection of our favourite new releases.

PLAYLIST

These Guys – What Happens Now

Elle Murphy – Pressure

Abby Bella May – ice cream

Pat Chow – Attention Please

The Jungle Giants – Treat You Right

Big Scary – Bursting at The Seams

Julia Stone – Sixty Summers

KÛCKA – Drowning

Liz Stringer – First Time Really feeling

Pacific Avenue – Easy Love

Oceans – Break My Fall