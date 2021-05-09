The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.38

the-hoist

The Hoist is in its third week of S2, bringing you a playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.38, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.38 Spotify playlist.
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Make sure to keep updated on all things Hoist and follow us on our socials @thehoistsyn. Tune in to hear interviews with Izy, Mazy and Waliens!

PLAYLIST

These Guys – What Happens Now
Elle Murphy – Pressure
Abby Bella May – ice cream
Pat Chow – Attention Please
The Jungle Giants – Treat You Right
Big Scary – Bursting at The Seams
Julia Stone – Sixty Summers
KÛCKA – Drowning
Liz Stringer – First Time Really feeling
Pacific Avenue – Easy Love
Oceans – Break My Fall

May 9th 2021
May 9th 2021
