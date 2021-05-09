On Air
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.38
The Hoist is in its third week of S2, bringing you a playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.38, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.38 Spotify playlist.
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Make sure to keep updated on all things Hoist and follow us on our socials @thehoistsyn. Tune in to hear interviews with Izy, Mazy and Waliens!
PLAYLIST
These Guys – What Happens Now
Elle Murphy – Pressure
Abby Bella May – ice cream
Pat Chow – Attention Please
The Jungle Giants – Treat You Right
Big Scary – Bursting at The Seams
Julia Stone – Sixty Summers
KÛCKA – Drowning
Liz Stringer – First Time Really feeling
Pacific Avenue – Easy Love
Oceans – Break My Fall
More by The Hoist
Interview with Izzy Day – The Hoist
Our fabulous Thursday night host Imy chatted with Melbourne based alternative singer-songwriter Izzy Day They chatted about song processes, single launches, moving […]
Interview with The Spaghetti Stains – The Hoist
Our lovely Wednesday host Sarah chatted with Gippsland surf rockers The Spaghetti Stains Join our brand-spankin’ new Wednesday co-host Sarah as she […]
Interview with Paulina – The Hoist
Our Tuesday night host Sez chatted with Brisbane indie-pop artist Paulina They chatted all things about her new track ‘Lonely Drives’ and […]