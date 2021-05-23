On Air
Hoist Hot Hits Vol.40
The Hoist is back again with another groovy playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.40, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits V.40 Playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Oceans, Tyne-James Organ and Elle Murphy!
And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!
TRACKLIST:
The Goon Sax – In the Stone
Alice Skye – Party Tricks
Stellie – 22 Pieces
Tijuana Cartel – Over and Over
Astrals – Infinity Room
Cannon – Hypnotised
Telanova – Bones – Edit
The Stained Daisies – I Like It
The Paddy Cakes – They Make It Look So Easy
Tessa Thames – Alone At Parties
Crowded House – Playing with Fire
CLEWS – Overluck
PRICIE, Genesis Owusu – FRIENDZONE
Merpire – Village
Sampology – Memories In Flight
Wolf Alice – No Hard Feelings
HANNI – Talking To Myself In The Mirror
Nerve, JK-47 – ONE IN A MILLION
Miiesha – Damaged
Eves Karydas – Freckles
Lunatics on Pogosticks – Forget My Name
Riley Geary-Goodwin
May 23rd 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
