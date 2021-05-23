The Hoist is back again with another groovy playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.40, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm

TRACKLIST:

The Goon Sax – In the Stone

Alice Skye – Party Tricks

Stellie – 22 Pieces

Tijuana Cartel – Over and Over

Astrals – Infinity Room

Cannon – Hypnotised

Telanova – Bones – Edit

The Stained Daisies – I Like It

The Paddy Cakes – They Make It Look So Easy

Tessa Thames – Alone At Parties

Crowded House – Playing with Fire

CLEWS – Overluck

PRICIE, Genesis Owusu – FRIENDZONE

Merpire – Village

Sampology – Memories In Flight

Wolf Alice – No Hard Feelings

HANNI – Talking To Myself In The Mirror

Nerve, JK-47 – ONE IN A MILLION

Miiesha – Damaged

Eves Karydas – Freckles

Lunatics on Pogosticks – Forget My Name