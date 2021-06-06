On Air
Hoist Hot Hits Vol.42
Hey there! The Hoist is back yet again with another groovy playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.42, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.42 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Sly Wither and Espresso Depresso (who is premiering a track)!
And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!
PLAYLIST
Alex Fasso – Northside
Romanie – Fake Friends
ASHA – Better
GENIIE BOY – Bruises
The Terrys – Cost the Peace
Joe Mungovan – Soaking Up The Sunshine
The Boy of Many COlours, Emily Wurramara – When A Tree Falls
The Buoys- Bad habit
Hallie – Fairy Bread
The Murlocs – Eating At You
KLP, Stace Cadet – People Happy
DOPE LEMON – Rose Pink Cadillac
PNAU, Budjerah – Stranger Love
Teenage Joans – Wine
Ziggy Ramo, Paul Kelly – Little Things
Isabella Manfredi – Jealousy
Maple Glider – Baby Tiger
I Know Leopard – Lover Automatic
Julia Jacklin, RVG – Army Of Me
Sugar Wife – Born To Lose
The Hackkets – I Love to Travel
The Grimwoods – Fuck The Bus
Riley Geary-Goodwin
June 6th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
