Hey there! The Hoist is back yet again with another groovy playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.42, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au

PLAYLIST

Alex Fasso – Northside

Romanie – Fake Friends

ASHA – Better

GENIIE BOY – Bruises

The Terrys – Cost the Peace

Joe Mungovan – Soaking Up The Sunshine

The Boy of Many COlours, Emily Wurramara – When A Tree Falls

The Buoys- Bad habit

Hallie – Fairy Bread

The Murlocs – Eating At You

KLP, Stace Cadet – People Happy

DOPE LEMON – Rose Pink Cadillac

PNAU, Budjerah – Stranger Love

Teenage Joans – Wine

Ziggy Ramo, Paul Kelly – Little Things

Isabella Manfredi – Jealousy

Maple Glider – Baby Tiger

I Know Leopard – Lover Automatic

Julia Jacklin, RVG – Army Of Me

Sugar Wife – Born To Lose

The Hackkets – I Love to Travel

The Grimwoods – Fuck The Bus