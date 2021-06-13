Hoist Hot Hits v.43 – The Hoist

Hey friends! The Hoist is back at it again this week with another fresh playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.43, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au

Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.43 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Here’s what we’re playing this week:

Romaeo – Mourning

Trash Springfield – Control

Dopamine – Strange Situation

Taj Ralph – Something From Nothing

Tijuana Cartel – Tommy Franklin

Mia Wray- Needs

Genesis Owusu – Same Thing

Shag Rock – Blur

Crowded House – Show Me The Way

Baby Queen, MAY-A – American Dream

The Murlocs – Bittersweet Demons



Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi

Greatest Hits – Banana Moon

Chet Faker – Feel Good

Dominic Breen – Under Your Sorrow

G Flip, Thomas Headon – Not Even In Vegas

Siobhan Cotchin – Highway Song

Shiny Joe Ryan – Ketamine

Chasing Ghosts- Dig

Lawson Hull – Parking Lot

Godlands, East Av3 – Middleman

Thandi Phoenix- Overdrive