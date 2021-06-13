On Air
Hoist Hot Hits v.43 – The Hoist
Hey friends! The Hoist is back at it again this week with another fresh playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.43, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.43 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Here’s what we’re playing this week:
Romaeo – Mourning
Trash Springfield – Control
Dopamine – Strange Situation
Taj Ralph – Something From Nothing
Tijuana Cartel – Tommy Franklin
Mia Wray- Needs
Genesis Owusu – Same Thing
Shag Rock – Blur
Crowded House – Show Me The Way
Baby Queen, MAY-A – American Dream
The Murlocs – Bittersweet Demons
Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
Greatest Hits – Banana Moon
Chet Faker – Feel Good
Dominic Breen – Under Your Sorrow
G Flip, Thomas Headon – Not Even In Vegas
Siobhan Cotchin – Highway Song
Shiny Joe Ryan – Ketamine
Chasing Ghosts- Dig
Lawson Hull – Parking Lot
Godlands, East Av3 – Middleman
Thandi Phoenix- Overdrive
Selin Kaya
June 13th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Playlist
Topics: Music
