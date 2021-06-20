On Air
Hoist Hot Hits Vol.44
The Hoist is bringing you another fresh playlist of local tracks!
Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.44, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.44 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists The Jensens, Taj Ralph and our collaboration and premiere with The Push Records artist Private Mountain!
And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!
PLAYLIST:
Tkay Maidza – Cashmere
Flight Facilities – The Ghost
Hiatus Kaiyote – Chivalry Is Not Dead
D’Arcy Spiller – K Karma
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Interior People
Angie McMahon – Tea, Milk & Honey
The Sunday Estate – Bike Thief
Malcolm Forbes 70th Birthday Party, Ayla – Delta
The Goon Sax – Psychic
Sampology, Allysha Joy – Suffer and Swim
Riley Geary-Goodwin
June 20th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, hhh, hoist hot hits, interview, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, podcast, private mountain, radio, SYN, taj ralph, the hoist, the jensens, The Push, vol.44, youth
More by The Hoist
Interview with Madi Leeds – The Hoist
Join our amazing Wednesday night co-host Sarah as she chats with Madi Leeds from The Push Records! The Hoist have been collaborating […]
Interview with Juice Webster – The Hoist
Our gorgeous Monday night co-host Bec chatted with Naarm indie-roots artist Juice Webster. They talked about what comes first: the lyrics or […]
Interview with Shag Rock – The Hoist
One of our lovely Monday night co-hosts Bec interviewed Brisbane rock outfit Shag Rock. They talked about their new single, upcoming 18-track […]