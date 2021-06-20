the-hoist

The Hoist is bringing you another fresh playlist of local tracks!
Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.44, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.44 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists The Jensens, Taj Ralph and our collaboration and premiere with The Push Records artist Private Mountain!

And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!

PLAYLIST:

Tkay Maidza – Cashmere
Flight Facilities – The Ghost
Hiatus Kaiyote – Chivalry Is Not Dead
D’Arcy Spiller – K Karma
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Interior People
Angie McMahon – Tea, Milk & Honey
The Sunday Estate – Bike Thief
Malcolm Forbes 70th Birthday Party, Ayla – Delta
The Goon Sax – Psychic
Sampology, Allysha Joy – Suffer and Swim

June 20th 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
