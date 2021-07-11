On Air
Hoist Hot Hits Vol.46
The Hoist is back for Season 3 and a fab new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.46, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.46 playlist here.
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Hayley Mary and Tayla Young!
And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!
PLAYLIST
Tapdog – Stiggypop
WE ARE ISO – LOVE N’ TRUST
The Kite Machine – 5656
Bootleg Rascal, Saint Lane – All About You
Pist Idiots – She Yells Jack
Spacey Jane – Lots of Nothing
Maja – Cigarette Smoke
Oh My My – Make Me Feel Alive tonight
Lizzie Jack and the Beanstalks – PYRAMID SCHEME
KYE, Sampa the Great, 18YOMAN – Gold
Hiatus Kaiyote – And We Go Gentle
Maple Glider – Friend
Polish Club – Whack
Death by Denim – small World
Mel Blue – Finding You
Tess Hannah – Filth
Bowlos – Sunday Morning
Hiatus Kaiyote – Sip Into Something Soft
Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Infinite Growth
Riley Geary-Goodwin
July 11th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
