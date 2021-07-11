The Hoist is back for Season 3 and a fab new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.46, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au

Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.46 playlist here.

If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Hayley Mary and Tayla Young!

And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!

PLAYLIST



Tapdog – Stiggypop

WE ARE ISO – LOVE N’ TRUST

The Kite Machine – 5656

Bootleg Rascal, Saint Lane – All About You

Pist Idiots – She Yells Jack

Spacey Jane – Lots of Nothing

Maja – Cigarette Smoke

Oh My My – Make Me Feel Alive tonight

Lizzie Jack and the Beanstalks – PYRAMID SCHEME

KYE, Sampa the Great, 18YOMAN – Gold

Hiatus Kaiyote – And We Go Gentle

Maple Glider – Friend

Polish Club – Whack

Death by Denim – small World

Mel Blue – Finding You

Tess Hannah – Filth

Bowlos – Sunday Morning

Hiatus Kaiyote – Sip Into Something Soft

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Infinite Growth