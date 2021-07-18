The Hoist Hot Hits v.47 – The Hoist

Hey groovers and shakers! The Hoist is back once more with another fabulous and fresh playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.47, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au

Here’s this weeks tracklist:

Liv McLean – New Pair of Eyes

The Valiants – Fallout

Moaning Lisa – Inadequacy

Greta Stanley – Hope It Lands

Billy Fox – It’s A Mess

cookii – our love

Arty Ziff, Juno Disco – IKR

Lucid Hoops – Kinder Company

The Dead Love – If You Say So

Flicker Vertigo – These Vampires

Tkay Maidza, Umi – Onto Me

Akosia – ISO

Mild Minds, Frameworks – No Skin

Happy Axe – Growing in the Ground

Good Lekker – Something Better

Amyl and the Sniffers – Guided by Angels

Courtney Barnett- Rae Street

Mod Con – Ammo

The Jungle Giants – Love Signs

Harris – Happy Birthday, Nice Haircut

Barkaa – King Brown

Apricot Ink – Make Believe

BONUS TRACK: Heaps Decent