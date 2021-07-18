On Air
The Hoist Hot Hits v.47 – The Hoist
Hey groovers and shakers! The Hoist is back once more with another fabulous and fresh playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.47, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.47 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Thando, The Goon Sax, Barefoot Bowls Club, Jack Grace, and Maple Glider.
And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!
Here’s this weeks tracklist:
Liv McLean – New Pair of Eyes
The Valiants – Fallout
Moaning Lisa – Inadequacy
Greta Stanley – Hope It Lands
Billy Fox – It’s A Mess
cookii – our love
Arty Ziff, Juno Disco – IKR
Lucid Hoops – Kinder Company
The Dead Love – If You Say So
Flicker Vertigo – These Vampires
Tkay Maidza, Umi – Onto Me
Akosia – ISO
Mild Minds, Frameworks – No Skin
Happy Axe – Growing in the Ground
Good Lekker – Something Better
Amyl and the Sniffers – Guided by Angels
Courtney Barnett- Rae Street
Mod Con – Ammo
The Jungle Giants – Love Signs
Harris – Happy Birthday, Nice Haircut
Barkaa – King Brown
Apricot Ink – Make Believe
BONUS TRACK: Heaps Decent
Selin Kaya
July 18th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: Australia, australian, Australian music, Hoist, hoist hot hits, interview, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, naarm, Playlist, podcast, radio, SYN, the hoist, underage, youth
More by The Hoist
Interview with Hayley Mary – The Hoist
Tess was joined by Hayley Mary to chat about her new EP ‘The Drip’. The pair chatted about the change from band […]
Interview with Tayla Young – The Hoist
This week Bec chatted to emerging singer-songwriter out of Brisbane, Tayla Young. They chatted about working with Shag Rock, new music, the songwriting process […]
Hoist Hot Hits Vol.46
The Hoist is back for Season 3 and a fab new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.46, […]