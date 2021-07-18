The Hoist Hot Hits v.47 – The Hoist

the-hoist

Hey groovers and shakers! The Hoist is back once more with another fabulous and fresh playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.47, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.47 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Thando, The Goon Sax, Barefoot Bowls Club, Jack Grace, and Maple Glider.

And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!

Here’s this weeks tracklist:

Liv McLean – New Pair of Eyes

The Valiants – Fallout

Moaning Lisa – Inadequacy

Greta Stanley – Hope It Lands

Billy Fox – It’s A Mess

cookii – our love

Arty Ziff, Juno Disco – IKR

Lucid Hoops – Kinder Company

The Dead Love – If You Say So

Flicker Vertigo – These Vampires

Tkay Maidza, Umi – Onto Me

Akosia – ISO

Mild Minds, Frameworks – No Skin

Happy Axe – Growing in the Ground

Good Lekker – Something Better

Amyl and the Sniffers – Guided by Angels

Courtney Barnett- Rae Street

Mod Con – Ammo

The Jungle Giants – Love Signs

Harris – Happy Birthday, Nice Haircut

Barkaa – King Brown

Apricot Ink – Make Believe

BONUS TRACK: Heaps Decent

