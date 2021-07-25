Hoist Hot Hits Vol.48 – The Hoist

That time of the week for a grouse new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.48, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au

Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.48 playlist here.

If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Ella Sweeney, First Beige and Grazer!

And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!

PLAYLIST:

Well? – Speak

Greg Steps – Town Without a Face

Munroe – Restless Souls

Amber Drift – Defiance

Z.A.M – Hey Girl

Miiesha – Made For Silence

Aodhan – Flies In My Room

D’Arcy Spiller – In Another Life

Chet Faker – It’s Not You

Little Island – Weekend

Sam Teskey – Love

Logic1000 – YourLove

Telenova – Blue Valentine

Anfa Rose, ONEFOUR – Hot Minute

Big Skeez – No Trace

Betty – Sneak

The Belair Lip Bombs – Out Of Here

Angeles – We Fled

Nice Biscuit – Passing Over

Melaleuca – Jane’s In Town