the-hoist

On Air

Hoist Hot Hits Vol.48 – The Hoist

HHH blog banner

That time of the week for a grouse new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.48, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.48 playlist here.
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Ella Sweeney, First Beige and Grazer!

And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!

PLAYLIST:

Well? – Speak
Greg Steps – Town Without a Face
Munroe – Restless Souls
Amber Drift – Defiance
Z.A.M – Hey Girl
Miiesha – Made For Silence
Aodhan – Flies In My Room
D’Arcy Spiller – In Another Life
Chet Faker – It’s Not You
Little Island – Weekend
Sam Teskey – Love
Logic1000 – YourLove
Telenova – Blue Valentine
Anfa Rose, ONEFOUR – Hot Minute
Big Skeez – No Trace
Betty – Sneak
The Belair Lip Bombs – Out Of Here
Angeles – We Fled
Nice Biscuit – Passing Over
Melaleuca – Jane’s In Town

July 25th 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

Jack Grace - Press Shot 2
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Jack Grace – The Hoist

Our fabulous Thursday night co-host Sarah chatted with Sydney indie-pop artist Jack Grace. They chatted about Jack’s move to Paris for love, […]

172977301_2817502288466402_4072625377356869459_n
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Maple Glider – The Hoist

One of our lovely Thursday night co-hosts Sarah chatted with Naarm based indie-folk artist Maple Glider. They chatted about her latest album […]

205611498_803671853684302_6297474420194665453_n
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Barefoot Bowls Club – The Hoist

Welcome to our new Wednesday night host Persephone! They interviewed Astrid Watt from Naarm indie-rock band Barefoot Bowls Club. They talked about […]

Related Content

Screen Shot 2021-07-18 at 11.54.01 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with The Goon Sax - The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-07-18 at 11.53.23 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Thando - The Hoist

HHH Facebook
the-hoist
The Hoist

The Hoist Hot Hits v.47 - The Hoist