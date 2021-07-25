On Air
Hoist Hot Hits Vol.48 – The Hoist
That time of the week for a grouse new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.48, a selection of our favourite new releases.
PLAYLIST:
Well? – Speak
Greg Steps – Town Without a Face
Munroe – Restless Souls
Amber Drift – Defiance
Z.A.M – Hey Girl
Miiesha – Made For Silence
Aodhan – Flies In My Room
D’Arcy Spiller – In Another Life
Chet Faker – It’s Not You
Little Island – Weekend
Sam Teskey – Love
Logic1000 – YourLove
Telenova – Blue Valentine
Anfa Rose, ONEFOUR – Hot Minute
Big Skeez – No Trace
Betty – Sneak
The Belair Lip Bombs – Out Of Here
Angeles – We Fled
Nice Biscuit – Passing Over
Melaleuca – Jane’s In Town
