the-hoist

On Air

Hoist Hot Hits v.55

Hiya! The Hoist is back yet again with another funktastic playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.55, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.55 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Toby Martin and Skydeck.

And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!

Here’s what we’re spinning this week:

Juniper Stone – Patterns

Sampology – Running Around

Ash Lune – Panic at the Party

Bad Bangs – Can’t Dance

Tim Shiel – Sparrow

Audition Tape – If I Called Tonight

Joshua Moriaty – Let Me Down Easy

1tbsp – Dhollandia

Sugyann – We Were So Much In Love

Parvyn – What You See

Tia Gostelow, Sahara Beck, Hope D – Valley Nights

The Buoys – Lie To Me Again

Eves Karydas, Hauskey – Cardboard Box

Tora – In Deeper

Pond – Human Touch

Cloe Terare – Scotty (beam me up)

Hallie Lip Balm

Waxx – Most Hated Girl

Bugs – Decisions, Commitments & Plans

The Rions – Night Light

B Wise, Sampa the Great, Milan Ring – Ezinna

Rita B Travel Companion

September 12th 2021
Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

the-hoist
The Hoist

Hoist Hot Hits V.53

Hey there! The Hoist is back yet again with another groovy playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits […]

PR2
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Dear Sunday – The Hoist

Join our lovely Thursday night co-host Anika as she talks with Perth indie-rock outfit Dear Sunday. They chatted about the band’s origins, […]

Screen Shot 2021-08-14 at 1.59.38 pm
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with D’Arcy Spiller – The Hoist

Our lovely Monday night co-host Tess spoke with Naarm based indie pop artist D’Arcy Spiller. They chatted about D’Arcy’s pre-show rituals, the […]

Related Content

NNR logo
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 2

Cannes,,France,-,May,19:,Singer,Kayne,West,Drive,A
Panorama Logo
Panorama

After a bunch of delay, Kanye West finally releases 'Donda'.

NNR logo
Logo for the show Nervous Nellies
Nervous Nellies

NERVOUS NELLIES REWIND – PART 1