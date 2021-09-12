Hiya! The Hoist is back yet again with another funktastic playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.55, a selection of our favourite new releases.

Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.55 playlist here.

Here’s what we’re spinning this week:

Juniper Stone – Patterns

Sampology – Running Around

Ash Lune – Panic at the Party

Bad Bangs – Can’t Dance

Tim Shiel – Sparrow

Audition Tape – If I Called Tonight

Joshua Moriaty – Let Me Down Easy

1tbsp – Dhollandia

Sugyann – We Were So Much In Love

Parvyn – What You See

Tia Gostelow, Sahara Beck, Hope D – Valley Nights

The Buoys – Lie To Me Again

Eves Karydas, Hauskey – Cardboard Box

Tora – In Deeper

Pond – Human Touch

Cloe Terare – Scotty (beam me up)

Hallie – Lip Balm

Waxx – Most Hated Girl

Bugs – Decisions, Commitments & Plans

The Rions – Night Light

B Wise, Sampa the Great, Milan Ring – Ezinna

Rita B – Travel Companion