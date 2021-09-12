On Air
Hoist Hot Hits v.55
Hiya! The Hoist is back yet again with another funktastic playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.55, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.55 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Here’s what we’re spinning this week:
Juniper Stone – Patterns
Sampology – Running Around
Ash Lune – Panic at the Party
Bad Bangs – Can’t Dance
Tim Shiel – Sparrow
Audition Tape – If I Called Tonight
Joshua Moriaty – Let Me Down Easy
1tbsp – Dhollandia
Sugyann – We Were So Much In Love
Parvyn – What You See
Tia Gostelow, Sahara Beck, Hope D – Valley Nights
The Buoys – Lie To Me Again
Eves Karydas, Hauskey – Cardboard Box
Tora – In Deeper
Pond – Human Touch
Cloe Terare – Scotty (beam me up)
Hallie – Lip Balm
Waxx – Most Hated Girl
Bugs – Decisions, Commitments & Plans
The Rions – Night Light
B Wise, Sampa the Great, Milan Ring – Ezinna
Rita B – Travel Companion
Selin Kaya
September 12th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
