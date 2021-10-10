On Air
Hoist Hot Hits v. 57 – The Hoist
Howdy friends! The Hoist is back yet again with another diverse playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.57, a selection of our favourite new releases.
Here’s what we’re spinning this week:
Drapht, Eli Greeneyes – Hypocrite
Nina Leo – Fake It
Glasshouse – Heart Plexus
Asha Jeffries – Dizzy
Lior & Domini – Gloria
akurei – idk why the light’s on
The Washing Line Economy – Mirrors
Yuto., Priya Francis – 2day
Lucianblomkamp, Steven – wow
Banoffee – Never Get To Fuck Any1
Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes – Ok To Love
The Valiants – Your Retribution
Parcels – somethinggreater
Miiesha – Price I Paid
Founder & Ceo – Golden
Danika – If You Call My Name
Beso Palma, Mel Blue – Memory
The Safety Word – Golden Line
H3rizon – Serious
Courtney Barnett – I’ll Be Your Mirror
Budjerah, May-A – Talk
Ruby Fields – Bottle’o
Selin Kaya
