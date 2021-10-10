Hoist Hot Hits v. 57 – The Hoist

the-hoist

Howdy friends! The Hoist is back yet again with another diverse playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.57, a selection of our favourite new releases.

Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.57 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Supathick, Jack River, and Sam Tesky.

And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!

Here’s what we’re spinning this week:

Drapht, Eli Greeneyes – Hypocrite

Nina Leo – Fake It

Glasshouse – Heart Plexus

Asha Jeffries – Dizzy

Lior & Domini – Gloria

akurei – idk why the light’s on

The Washing Line Economy – Mirrors

Yuto., Priya Francis – 2day

Lucianblomkamp, Steven – wow

Banoffee – Never Get To Fuck Any1

Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes – Ok To Love

The Valiants – Your Retribution

Parcels – somethinggreater

Miiesha – Price I Paid

Founder & Ceo – Golden

Danika – If You Call My Name

Beso Palma, Mel Blue Memory

The Safety Word – Golden Line

H3rizon – Serious

Courtney Barnett – I’ll Be Your Mirror

Budjerah, May-A – Talk

Ruby Fields – Bottle’o

