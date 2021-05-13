On Air
Interview with Izy – The Hoist
Thursday night host Imy joined Izy to chat about their debut album ‘Irene’.
The three of them discussed the band’s beginnings, moving from tropical Cairns to Melbourne, and the influences behind the new album.
Listen below to hear all about it!
Listen below to hear all about it!
Riley Geary-Goodwin
May 13th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
