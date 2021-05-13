the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Izy – The Hoist

izy

Thursday night host Imy joined Izy to chat about their debut album ‘Irene’.

The three of them discussed the band’s beginnings, moving from tropical Cairns to Melbourne, and the influences behind the new album.

Listen below to hear all about it!

Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist here with all of our 2021 hits included!

May 13th 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

Mazy
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Mazy – The Hoist

Our Wednesday night host Sarah had a wonderful chat with Ben Tierney from Sydney trio Mazy about their new single ‘You Got […]

Waliens
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Waliens – The Hoist

Monday host Bec had a chat with the boys, Jack, Chip, and Chris from Melbourne indie band Waliens. The band talked about […]

vol.38
the-hoist
The Hoist

The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.38

The Hoist is in its third week of S2, bringing you a playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.38, […]

Related Content

Bonded By Blood vs Alice In Hell 750x750 (2)
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff - Exodus vs Annihilator

Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 1.10.57 pm
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Izzy Day - The Hoist

The Spaghetti Stains, Goofy Spag (Chelsea King) March 2021 (Small file)
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with The Spaghetti Stains - The Hoist