Interview with Mazy – The Hoist
Our Wednesday night host Sarah had a wonderful chat with Ben Tierney from Sydney trio Mazy about their new single ‘You Got Me’.
They talked about the making of the single with The Preset’s Kim Moyes, a new live-recording video of the single and the psychedelic/Brit-rock influences behind the track.
Listen to the interview below!
Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist here with all of our 2021 hits included!
Riley Geary-Goodwin
May 12th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
