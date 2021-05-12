Interview with Mazy – The Hoist

Our Wednesday night host Sarah had a wonderful chat with Ben Tierney from Sydney trio Mazy about their new single ‘You Got Me’.

They talked about the making of the single with The Preset’s Kim Moyes, a new live-recording video of the single and the psychedelic/Brit-rock influences behind the track.

Listen to the interview below!

