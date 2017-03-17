thehoist_0.jpg

The Hoist Podcast – 9/3

thehoist_0-768x432
Happy International Women’s Day to all you Hoist lovers out there! Matilda kicked off the show with heaps of tracks from killer ladies blitzing it and then had a chat to Anna Laverty from Desert Divas and Kiera from Rag N Bone. Lastly newcomer MARC came in and finished the night off with a live performance.

March 17th 2017
