thehoist_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

THE HOIST: ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

16178895_757275201090565_3507832001693679404_o

Matilda had a chat with Marcel from.. say it with us, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. If you’re not already tired enough from saying that name, check out the interview below. They talked about all upcoming things for the band including heading to SXSW!!

March 9th 2017
Read more by The Hoist
Category: , ,
Topics: ,
Tags:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Hoist

12792362_10153689917484342_3740146029802438950_o
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

Beloved Elk Interview

Matt and Rosa spoke to Beloved Elk about their upcoming album, what it’s like to work with LISTEN Records and their ongoing […]

13923505_1211669885552185_4472048105173302950_o
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

Jarrow Interview

Rosa and Mariah were joined in the studio by the very talented, Dan Oke aka Jarrow. Jarrow out out the acclaimed 2003 […]

d673356f-235f-4038-a0f8-77841a8b5415
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

D’Opus and Roshambo Interview

Rowan from hip hop duo D’Opus and Roshambo joined Jack and Mitch for a chat about their new album Mayday as well […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
Pop Culture
Science
Sport