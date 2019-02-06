red yellow and green text saying "the hoist" on a blue background

SYN 90.7

The Hoist – Wed 6-Feb-2019 Playlist

Playlist

  1. June - RAT!hammock
  2. Sweet Talking - Mosquito Coast
  3. Every Kind of Way - The Jungle Giants
  4. Nobody's Home - Mallrat, Basenji
  5. Sugar - Peking Duk, Jack River
  6. Awkward - Shahrae
  7. Not Angry Anymore - Thelma Plum
  8. Think Twice - Mojo Juju
  9. (Hear You) - Sweater Curse
  10. Lunch - Stella Donnelly
  11. Green Looks Good (On Me) - Shrimpwitch
  12. Your Love - Saskwatch
  13. Cyboogie - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
  14. Junkie - Hobsons Bay Coast Guard
  15. Cursed - Loose Bricks
  16. Money - Lime Cordiale
  17. Jupiter - Haiku Hands
  18. Real Tight - Methyl Ethel
  19. Pictures - Sneaky Sound System
  20. Ghosts - The Presets
  21. Kila - The Cat Empire
Imo

February 6th 2019
