SYN 90.7
The Hoist – Wed 6-Feb-2019 Playlist
Playlist
- June - RAT!hammock
- Sweet Talking - Mosquito Coast
- Every Kind of Way - The Jungle Giants
- Nobody's Home - Mallrat, Basenji
- Sugar - Peking Duk, Jack River
- Awkward - Shahrae
- Not Angry Anymore - Thelma Plum
- Think Twice - Mojo Juju
- (Hear You) - Sweater Curse
- Lunch - Stella Donnelly
- Green Looks Good (On Me) - Shrimpwitch
- Your Love - Saskwatch
- Cyboogie - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Junkie - Hobsons Bay Coast Guard
- Cursed - Loose Bricks
- Money - Lime Cordiale
- Jupiter - Haiku Hands
- Real Tight - Methyl Ethel
- Pictures - Sneaky Sound System
- Ghosts - The Presets
- Kila - The Cat Empire
