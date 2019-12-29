On Air
Hollow Knight Composer Christopher Larkin on Sequel, Untitled Goose Game, Zelda, High Score 2019 – Interview
Speaking from the first day of High Score 2019 (5th October 2019), Hollow Knight composer Christopher Larkin has to chats to Stefan about his career. How does a composer get jobs? And is there really a comparison between the music of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Untitled Goose Game?
Radio edit aired 21st October 2019. Recorded 5th October 2019 at High Score 2019.
Spotify Link:
Omny Link:
https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/hollow-knight-composer-christopher-larkin-on-seque?fbclid=IwAR0VbIiumTpII8YqcLZDq-tCaX7MviMF-21PSOOcGI_yciTVmeAmOumUlb8
Contributors
Jitan Chander
Jitan Chander
December 29th 2019Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: Audio, Audio, Entertainment, Features, General, Interview, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Culture, Gaming, Geek, News, Pop Culture
Tags: gaming, interview, Player One
More by Player One
Player One season Four episode Nine (2/12/2019)
Player One (2/12/2019). we had special guest Jitan of Electronify program some of the music for us. Onmy Link: https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/what-is-earthnight-and-switchmas-s04e09-2019?in_playlist=player-one!player-one-completionist
Player One X SYN Hip Hop
A distinctive collaboration between Player One and SYN Hip Hop. Where the two SYN radio shows join forces to create great content […]