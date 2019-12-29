Hollow Knight Composer Christopher Larkin on Sequel, Untitled Goose Game, Zelda, High Score 2019 – Interview

Speaking from the first day of High Score 2019 (5th October 2019), Hollow Knight composer Christopher Larkin has to chats to Stefan about his career. How does a composer get jobs? And is there really a comparison between the music of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Untitled Goose Game?

Radio edit aired 21st October 2019. Recorded 5th October 2019 at High Score 2019.

