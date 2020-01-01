HONEYCOMB By Jitwam (Album) Review

HONEYCOMB By Jitwam (Pronounced Jitan) is an Album having genres blended into each other that are psychedelic, soul, dance, Hip Hop, House, Blues, Jazz, Indie Rock, and world music. A unique and rare find of music . HONEYCOMB s full of colors as a mix of different genres are blended together which will get you dancing to finding yourself feeling up and down because of the blues and jazz influences. Personal Track selections from the Album are Busstop, Temptations and I Don’t know. An Album for all listeners of psychedelic, soul, dance, Hip Hop, House, Blues, Jazz, Indie Rock, world music should enjoy.

Bandcamp Link:

https://jitwam.bandcamp.com/album/honeycomb

Busstop By Jitwam Youtube Link (Song starts at 1:30):

Playlist

  1. Busstop - Jitwam
  2. temptations - Jitwam
  3. diamonds - Jitwam
  4. hearts don't lie - Jitwam
  5. I'm a rock - Jitwam
  6. b i t c h - Jitwam
  7. i don't know - Jitwam
  8. universes - Jitwam
  9. trustt - JItwam
  10. opendoors - Jitwam
  11. country & western - Jitwam
  12. aria's song - Jitwam

January 1st 2020
