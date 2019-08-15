Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

The hope to eradicate scabies

Scabies. Probably not something you’ve thought about lately. However, around half a billion people are affected by them each year.

Medical trials are proving highly successful at ridding the parasite from those affected.

Benjamin Polazzon spoke to Professor Andrew Steer about the parasite and possibility of eradicating it.

Professor Andrew Steer, Principal Reseach Fellow at Melbourne University

Benjamin Polazzon

August 15th 2019


