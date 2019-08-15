On Air
The hope to eradicate scabies
Scabies. Probably not something you’ve thought about lately. However, around half a billion people are affected by them each year.
Medical trials are proving highly successful at ridding the parasite from those affected.
Benjamin Polazzon spoke to Professor Andrew Steer about the parasite and possibility of eradicating it.
Guests
Professor Andrew Steer, Principal Reseach Fellow at Melbourne University
Contributors
Benjamin Polazzon
Panorama
August 15th 2019
Category: Audio, International News, Interview, News, News and Commentary
