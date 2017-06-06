SYN Nation
The Hot Tag Ep 7 ‘All Aussie Special’
For Reconciliation Week, Julian brings in New Age Wrestling star Jett Rouka to talk about everything Australian Wrestling, it’s current popularity and the rise of young talent in the industry.
Erin Dick
June 6th 2017Read more by Erin Dick
Category: Uncategorized
Topics: Pop Culture
Tags: australian wrestling, MCW, melbourne, NAW, PCW, podcast, Wrestling
More by The Hot Tag
The Hot Tag Ep 6 ‘Tagging In’
Jules tags in best mate John as they team up to talk about all things to do with the epic, over the […]
The Hot Tag Ep 5 ‘Tables, Ladders and Chairs, Oh My’
We want tables! And so the time has come for Julian and guest host Akash to talk about blood, violence and thumbtacks […]
The Hot Tag Ep 4 ‘Women’s Wrestling’
Step aside fellas, the women are coming into the spotlight for this episode of The Hot Tag. Julian is joined by new […]