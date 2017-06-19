SYN Nation
The Hot Tag Ep 9 ‘Indy Darlings’ Season Finale
Julian is joined once again by Josh to talk about the too sweet world of Indy Wrestling, discuss the top Indy scene’s and go insane with their Top Ten Dream Matches in this Season Finale Episode of The Hot Tag! The Hot Tag will be taking a break from this point but do not fear we shall return when the time is right, to keep up to date with The Hot Tag check out the Facebook page @TheHotTagSyn
Julian
June 19th 2017
Category: Audio
Topics: Pop Culture
Tags: australian, indy, indy wrestling, NJPW, podcast, roh, Wrestling, WWE
