THT New Logo3

SYN Nation

The Hot Tag Ep 9 ‘Indy Darlings’ Season Finale

IndyDarlings

Julian is joined once again by Josh to talk about the too sweet world of Indy Wrestling, discuss the top Indy scene’s and go insane with their Top Ten Dream Matches in this Season Finale Episode of The Hot Tag! The Hot Tag will be taking a break from this point but do not fear we shall return when the time is right, to keep up to date with The Hot Tag check out the Facebook page @TheHotTagSyn

June 19th 2017
Read more by Julian
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Hot Tag

Ep8Development
THT New Logo3
The Hot Tag

This week Jules get’s into the nitty gritty of development in wrestling. How it works, when it does not and who it […]

18664379_1331362296953199_7955560501823673483_n
THT New Logo3
The Hot Tag

The Hot Tag Ep 7 ‘All Aussie Special’

For Reconciliation Week, Julian brings in New Age Wrestling star Jett Rouka to talk about everything Australian Wrestling, it’s current popularity and […]

020_NXT_11192016ej_1264--b14db81864d844ad4b50cab30a4f92f5
THT New Logo3
The Hot Tag

The Hot Tag Ep 6 ‘Tagging In’

Jules tags in best mate John as they team up to talk about all things to do with the epic, over the […]

Related Content

RAMfinal

Round About Midnight Podcasts

Show 6
Official photo.
The Playmakers Vault

The Playmakers Vault Show 6 Highlights: WWE Backlash & Conor McGregor

73a4e6a57f4a4267-600x400
THT New Logo3
The Hot Tag

The Hot Tag Ep 5 'Tables, Ladders and Chairs, Oh My'