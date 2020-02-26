On Air
Housemates 01/02/2020
Presenters: Nick & Jitan DJ’s: Sindy Sparkles.
Playlist
- Nice Vibe At The Dance - Will DiMaggio
- Never Come Back - Caribou
- OneFourThree - Friend Within Remix - Hermitude
- Live Forever - Andras
- Take A Step - Nice Girl
- Baby - Four Tet
- CP-1 [edit] - Love Regenerator
- Turn it Up - FJAAK
- Hidden Worlds - Rave Mix - Mall Grab
- The Stab - Morgan Wright
- Opal - Laurel Halo
- One on One - Dust-e-1
- Tunnel Vision - Sharda
- Want - Shanti Celeste
- Stutter - Perko
- Element - Random XS
- U BELONG 2 ME - Y U QT
- SLASH - Vanessa Worm
- Meta Physical - Andy Garvey
- What Goes Around - Fixate
- Where is my prairie sun - gayphextwin
- Bruv - Cassius Select
- Please Slow Down - DJ Seinfeld