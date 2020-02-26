housemates logo

Housemates 01/02/2020

Presenters: Nick & Jitan DJ’s: Sindy Sparkles.

Playlist

  1. Nice Vibe At The Dance - Will DiMaggio
  2. Never Come Back - Caribou
  3. OneFourThree - Friend Within Remix - Hermitude
  4. Live Forever - Andras
  5. Take A Step - Nice Girl
  6. Baby - Four Tet
  7. CP-1 [edit] - Love Regenerator
  8. Turn it Up - FJAAK
  9. Hidden Worlds - Rave Mix - Mall Grab
  10. The Stab - Morgan Wright
  11. Opal - Laurel Halo
  12. One on One - Dust-e-1
  13. Tunnel Vision - Sharda
  14. Want - Shanti Celeste
  15. Stutter - Perko
  16. Element - Random XS
  17. U BELONG 2 ME - Y U QT
  18. SLASH - Vanessa Worm
  19. Meta Physical - Andy Garvey
  20. What Goes Around - Fixate
  21. Where is my prairie sun - gayphextwin
  22. Bruv - Cassius Select
  23. Please Slow Down - DJ Seinfeld
Jitan Chander

February 26th 2020
