Housemates 08/02/2020

PRESENTERS: Sindy & Tennyson
DJs: Nick

Playlist

  1. ABC - Park Hye Jin
  2. Never Come Back - Caribou
  3. Around - Loods
  4. Sunflower - Mall Grab
  5. Call of the Wild feat. Jungle by Night - Detroit Swindle
  6. On My Mind - Maruwa
  7. Can You See Me? - Octo Octa
  8. Jubilee - Microwave
  9. Different in Detroit - Steve Bug
  10. Up To You - Patrick Holland
  11. First Time House - Fulbert
  12. Want - Shanti Celeste
  13. Funeral Song - Viola Klein, Whodat
  14. Fantasy - Against All Logic
  15. He Can Dance - Rogue D
  16. DJ Logic Please Forgive Me - Logic1000
  17. Hot Business - Derrick Carter, Joe Pompeo, Love & Logic
  18. Rock To The Beat (Mike Hitman Wilson Remix) - Reese
  19. Can’t Get Blue Monday Out of My Head - Kylie Minogue
  20. Maybe in the Summer - SASSY 009
  21. Heard It - Madcat
  22. Go Upstairs - Daso
  23. I Know You Like It - Shinichiro Yokota
  24. Stingray - Ninajarachi
  25. L.O.V.E - Motor City Drum Ensemble
  26. Unified Love Machine - LK
  27. Gotta Be Your Lover - Marc Cotterell
  28. Power to the People - Octo Octa
  29. Too Strong - Matthieu Faubourg
  30. Equation - Palms Trax
  31. (Who?) Keeps Changing Your Mind - South Street Player
  32. Me You - TSHA
February 26th 2020

February 26th 2020
