On Air
Housemates 08/02/2020
PRESENTERS: Sindy & Tennyson
DJs: Nick
Playlist
- ABC - Park Hye Jin
- Never Come Back - Caribou
- Around - Loods
- Sunflower - Mall Grab
- Call of the Wild feat. Jungle by Night - Detroit Swindle
- On My Mind - Maruwa
- Can You See Me? - Octo Octa
- Jubilee - Microwave
- Different in Detroit - Steve Bug
- Up To You - Patrick Holland
- First Time House - Fulbert
- Want - Shanti Celeste
- Funeral Song - Viola Klein, Whodat
- Fantasy - Against All Logic
- He Can Dance - Rogue D
- DJ Logic Please Forgive Me - Logic1000
- Hot Business - Derrick Carter, Joe Pompeo, Love & Logic
- Rock To The Beat (Mike Hitman Wilson Remix) - Reese
- Can’t Get Blue Monday Out of My Head - Kylie Minogue
- Maybe in the Summer - SASSY 009
- Heard It - Madcat
- Go Upstairs - Daso
- I Know You Like It - Shinichiro Yokota
- Stingray - Ninajarachi
- L.O.V.E - Motor City Drum Ensemble
- Unified Love Machine - LK
- Gotta Be Your Lover - Marc Cotterell
- Power to the People - Octo Octa
- Too Strong - Matthieu Faubourg
- Equation - Palms Trax
- (Who?) Keeps Changing Your Mind - South Street Player
- Me You - TSHA