Housemates w/ Sindy & Imo (11/07/2020)
Sindy and Imo talk new lock down measures, celebrities running for President, and the music we’re listening to this week, featuring a guest mix from Melbourne-based, New Zealand-born DJ Baby G.
Playlist
- Love Tool - Jad & The
- Dan's Dancing - Donald's House
- Got Me Good - Never Dull
- Diva Bitch - Jayda G & Alexa Dash
- Can't Get Blue Monday Out Of My Head - Kylie Minogue
- Revolution 909 - Daft Punk
- DJ Mentality - Fantastic Man
- Sidi Mansour - Moving Still
- Sweetie - Laurel Halo
- I Hope I Sleep Tonight - DJ Seinfeld
- Good Spirits (In All My Things) - Fishing, Alister Wright
- Hundred Flowers Groove - Ciel
- Needledrop (Laurence Guy Remix) - Session Victim
- Coldwaves - Octo Octa
- Time (123mrk Remix) - Ariel Camusso, Persian Empire
- dickalicious cumdown beat - jamesjamesjames
- Good Girl - KARLITA
- Park (Jerome LOL Remix) - DEEJ
Sindy Smith
July 12th 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
Category: General, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: baby g, electronic music, house music, Housemates, techno music
